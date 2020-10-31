1/
Robert W. Massey
1955 - 2020
Robert "Robbie" W. Massey Jr., age 65, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital. Funeral services will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. He will lie in state Thursday from Noon - 8:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission or the Helping Hands Humane Shelter and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Lying in State
12:00 - 08:00 PM
NOV
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
