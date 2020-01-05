|
|
Robert W. Ping Robert W. Ping died January 2, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born to Russell and Jerretta Ping on June 15th, 1940 in Washington, Indiana.
Preceded in death by his father, mother, brothers; Johnny, Jim, Gib, sisters; Sally Ann Price and Mary Elizabeth Boner, Indianapolis, Indiana. Robert married Kay Grieshaber on December 29th, 1960 in Topeka. Last month, they celebrated 59 years of marriage. Survivors include wife Kay, Topeka, Kansas; daughter, Julie Ping, Cypress, Texas, Son and daughter-in-law, David and Wendy Ping, Olathe, Kansas.
Robert enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 17 and completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX. He transferred to the Little Rock, Arkansas Air Force Base in 1957, followed by a tour of duty at the Ben Guerin Air Force base in North Africa. To close out his military career, he was assigned to Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kansas where he met Kay Eileen Grieshaber.
Robert started working for the Shawnee County Sheriff's Department as a deputy, followed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber (1965 - 1973) and retired from his role as manager at Frito-Lay on July 17th, 1995. Robert had a passion for golf and loved to spend time with his friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Monday, January 6th. Funeral services will be held at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS. The family will receive friends following the service. Graveside services will follow at the Wamego City Cemetery, located at Walnut and 8th Street at 4:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in lieu of flowers.
To leave a special message for Robert's family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020