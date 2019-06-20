|
Robert W. Ward Robert (Bob) Walter Ward, 78, of Topeka, passed away June 18, 2019.
He was born December 30, 1940 in Colony, Kansas the son of Lloyd and Alice (Clymer) Ward.
Robert graduated from Colony High School in 1958 and attended Iola Junior College.
Bob worked for the Edmiston Department Store in Iola, KS, before working for years for P.N. Hirsch in Lawrence, Topeka and Kansas City. Starting in 1986, Bob went to work for the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka where he retired in 2010 as the Operations Manager. Bob loved to work in his gardens at home and had many plant sales and interested people who came just to look.
Besides his mother, father and a brother who died before him, Bob also had a daughter, Barbara from a previous marriage who proceeded him in death.
Robert married Susan (Kay) Armstrong in 1979. She survives along with his sons, Robert Dwayne Ward (Kristie), Michael Armstrong (April), Jeffrey Armstrong (Judi); 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren and two brothers, Charlie Ward and Larry Ward.
A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery and Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th St. Topeka, KS 66604. Family will greet friends one hour prior at the chapel.
Memorial contributions may be given in Bob's name to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 20 to June 21, 2019