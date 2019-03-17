|
|
Robert Wayne "Rob" McManus Robert Wayne "Rob" McManus, 54, of Berryton, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at a Topeka hospital.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Cremation will follow the service and private inurnment will take place at a later date. Rob will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the 5375 SW. 7th St Topeka, KS 66606.
To view Rob's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019