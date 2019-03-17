Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McManus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wayne "Rob" McManus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Wayne "Rob" McManus Obituary
Robert Wayne "Rob" McManus Robert Wayne "Rob" McManus, 54, of Berryton, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at a Topeka hospital.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. Cremation will follow the service and private inurnment will take place at a later date. Rob will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the 5375 SW. 7th St Topeka, KS 66606.

To view Rob's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now