Roberta Ann (Valentine) Kiehl Roberta Ann Valentine Kiehl passed away peacefully from this life on Thursday, March 28, 2019 after a gradual decline in health. Roberta was born in Effingham, KS, November 8, 1930. She was the youngest daughter of Robert F. and Mary A. (Marie) Lewis Valentine. She attended Atchison County Community High School before marrying her high school sweetheart, Donald Eugene Kiehl, September 17, 1950. They lived in Omaha, NE, Kansas City, Tecumseh, and Topeka, KS. The last eight years of her life, Roberta lived contentedly in Homestead Assisted Living, Topeka, KS.
Roberta is survived by daughters Beverly J. Kiehl and husband, John B. Pendergrass, Joplin, MO and Ann E. Keller and husband, Dennis R. Keller, Rossville, KS; grandchildren, Jason Levi Keller, wife Erin, Edwardsville, KS, and Amy DeAnn Keller, husband Tim Shoemaker, San Francisco, CA; two step-grandsons Michael Pendergrass, wife Emily, Jacksonville, AR, and Matthew Pendergrass, Pittsburg, KS; great-grandchildren Miles Keller, Beckett Keller, Bailey Pendergrass, and Isaac Pendergrass.
She was preceded in death by husband, Donald E. Kiehl, July 1, 2011, and sisters Marjorie Turner, Topeka, KS and Beulah Torkelson, Liberty, MO.
Roberta worked in Topeka at McCormick Rug Co, McAbee Body Shop and Harry's IGA. She had many hobbies, including ceramics, gardening and walking the shopping malls. The ability to play the piano by ear was her special talent. She was a devoted Grandma Berta, avid animal lover, Decker 4-H Club parent and leader, and a member of Tecumseh United Methodist Church.
The family would like to express their highest appreciation for the exceptional quality of life provided by the caregivers and second family at Homestead Assisted Living and Great Lakes Caring Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A light buffet luncheon will be provided following the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Tecumseh United Methodist Church, 334 SE Tecumseh Rd, KS 66542 or Helping Hands Humane Society Inc., 5720 SW 21st St, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a message for Roberta's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019