Roberta James, 92, of Topeka, passed away on October 15, 2020.
She was born Roberta Jean Knoll April 11, 1928, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Robert and Alice (Merillat) Knoll. She attended Topeka High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in education from Cotty College. During her early years in college and student teaching Bobby made lifelong friends she always held dear. Bobby's passion for special education children led to her career teaching special ed.
Roberta met and later married a tall, lanky young man named Jim James on February 21, 1953, and then set up a household raising their two children Jay and Amy.
Ms. James was a long-time member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, of Topeka. She was also a proud member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and the Heisey club. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years. We will all remember the great times and great friends from Pot Luck. Bobby will always be remembered for her loving acceptance of humanity and her sense of humor.
Survivors include a son, Jay R. James of Auburn, KS and a daughter, Amy Hall, of Ringgold, GA; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James on November 14, 2006.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23rd at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Topeka. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. A private family interment and graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church 1275 SW Boswell, Topeka, KS, 66604.
Dove Cremations and Funerals - Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.
