Robin Lenay Weers Robin Lenay Weers, 57, of Hutchinson, passed away June 5, 2020, at the age of 57, at her home in Hutchinson. She was born September 19, 1962, in Topeka, KS, to Raymond and Rose (Mahr) Welcher Sr. Robin was a graduate of Jackson Heights High School. She worked as a CNA. On November 2, 2013 Robin married Robert Weers. Robin enjoyed spending her free time playing the slots at the casinos and spending time with her grandchildren. Robin was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Deborah Mosher and Cathy McCracken. Robin is survived by her devoted husband, Robert and their daughter, Dallis of the home; daughters, Megan Faust and Jessica Lamme; sons, Joshua Spurlock and Mitchell Spurlock; brothers, Bryan Welcher and Raymond Welcher Jr.; and several grandchildren. There will be no visitation as cremation was chosen. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Prader-Willi Syndrome and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS. 67502.



