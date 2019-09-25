|
Robyn E. Barnes Robyn E. Barnes, 60, of Topeka, passed away on September 19, 2019.
She was born on November 8, 1958 in Topeka, KS the daughter of David and Florene Williams Johnson.
She graduated from Topeka West High School. Robyn worked as a dispatcher for AAA for many years.
Robyn married Dennis Barnes on November 30, 1984. He survives. Other survivors include children, Stephanie Lewis (Matt), Brandon Barnes; sisters, Katherine Wilson (Gary), Julie Crooks (Gary); as well as many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Dave Williams and Stacey Harrington.
Robyn enjoyed crafting, and was very creative. She had a special ability to show her talents through artwork. She loved spending time with family and friends, and had a special love for her Shih Tzu, Max.
The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 6th & Gage.
Memorial contributions may be made to Light of the World Christian Center, 3301 SW Gage Blvd. Topeka, KS 66614 and the Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc., PO Box 8350, 600 N Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66608-0350.
To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019