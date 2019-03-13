|
Rodger W. Lee Rodger William Lee, 90, of Topeka, KS, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home. He was born November 5, 1928 in Richland, KS, the son of John and Minnie (Dodds) Lee.
Rodger graduated from Topeka High School. In 1950, he was inducted into the United States Army. He served in Germany as Sargent in charge of Regimental Communications until his discharge in 1953.
Rodger worked as a telephone installer for Western Electric Co., maintenance engineer for Ripley's Laundry and Dry Cleaning and later retired after 20 years from Security Benefit as maintenance supervisor. He was a member of the American Legion Post 400.
He married Phyllis I. Richard on July 26, 1953 in Topeka. She preceded him in death on February 9, 2001. They celebrated over 47 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Richard and Robert Lee and a niece, Barbara Rice.
Survivors include a nephew, George Rice of Clay Center, KS; 3 great-nephews, Jerry Long (Carrie) of Caledonia, WI, Glenn Long (Shanan) of Topeka, KS and Terry Rice of Lyndon, KS and 3 great-great-nephews, Devon Long, Austin Long and James Rice.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Netawaka Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Interim Healthcare Hospice c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019