More Obituaries for Rodney Montney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney A. Montney

Rodney A. Montney Obituary
Rodney A. Montney Rodney Allen Montney, 58, of Topeka, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at Christ The King Catholic Church, 5973 SW 25th Street, Topeka. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Topeka. The family will receive friends from 7-8 p.m., Thursday at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
