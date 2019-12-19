|
Rodney Allan Wallace Rodney Allan Wallace 32 taken home December 11, 2019. Born to Barbara E Lafferty and Lonnie L Wallace June 4th 1987 in Shawnee Mission KS. Rodney married Shannon Sprowls New Year's Eve 2006 and have since had two children, Dakota (12) and Ella (1). There was nothing more important to Rodney than family. He is preceded in death by his brother Michael Wallace and his grandpa Fred Smith. Rodney is survived by his grandparents, Lee and Susan Wallace and Janice Smith; parents Lonnie Wallace, Barbara Schaffer, and David Schaffer; his wife Shannon Wallace, children Dakota and Ella; and his siblings as listed. Randall Wallace, Sarah Shumway, Isabella Schaffer, Elisabeth Rogers, Shelby Anderson, Jakeob Schaffer, and Aarron Schaffer. Everyone who knew Rodney knew of his love for WWII and the placement of his Jayhawk tattoo. The memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21st from 1-4pm at Abe and Jakes Landing in his favorite city in the world, Lawrence KS.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Rodney Wallace Memorial Education Fund, care of Kaw Valley Bank, 1110 N Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66608
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019