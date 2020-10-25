1/
Rodney Bill Hull
QUENEMO - Rodney Bill Hull, 75 of Quenemo, Kansas departed this life Friday, October 23, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Funeral Services will be 10 A.M. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon, Kansas. Burial will follow to the Oak Hill Cemetery in Quenemo. The family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Quenemo United Methodist Church c/o Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Ave., Lyndon, Kansas 66451. To leave the family a condolence please visit www.feltnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
OCT
31
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
