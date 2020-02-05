|
|
Rodney L. "Rod" Munoz Rodney L. Munoz, 50, of Topeka, passed away February 3, 2020.
Family will greet friends from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 312 NE Freeman Avenue, Topeka, 66616; where a parish rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am at the church on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
In honor of Rod the family requests that you wear one of his favorite teams attire.
Memorial contributions may be made to LULAC Council #11071, PO Box 652 Topeka, KS 66601.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020