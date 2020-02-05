Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Rodney L. "Rod" Munoz

Rodney L. "Rod" Munoz Obituary
Rodney L. "Rod" Munoz Rodney L. Munoz, 50, of Topeka, passed away February 3, 2020.

Family will greet friends from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 312 NE Freeman Avenue, Topeka, 66616; where a parish rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am at the church on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

In honor of Rod the family requests that you wear one of his favorite teams attire.

Memorial contributions may be made to LULAC Council #11071, PO Box 652 Topeka, KS 66601.

To view the full obituary or leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
