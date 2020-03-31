Home

Rodney M. Hayes

Rodney M. Hayes Obituary
Rodney M. Hayes Rodney M. Hayes, 84, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Honoring Rodney's request, cremation is planned. Services are currently pending. A memorial ceremony will take place at a later date. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka is assisting the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Hospice, 901 Northeast River Road, Suite 101, Topeka, KS 66616.

To view a full obituary or to leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
