Rodney Richard "Rod" Brown, 52, Meriden, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening, November 8, 2020. He was born February 2, 1968, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Roy and Kathy (Pilgrim) Brown. He graduated from Perry Lecompton High School and received a bachelor's degree in communications from Washburn University.
Rod worked as Senior Videographer for Evergy, creating corporate videos that inspired and delighted. He had recently founded a non-profit called Stories Inc., with a mission of making high quality videos to help nonprofits tell their stories. He had a love of midcentury modern furniture and owned rodbrown furniture in NOTO. He was a gifted "picker" who could walk into any thrift store and find the real treasures. His kind spirit and gentle humor brought out the best in people.
Rod is survived by his wife, Sandra Brown; daughter, Tabor Brown; stepdaughters Madeleine (Ben) Bell-Asplund and Rachel Bell; his parents, Roy and Kathy Brown; two siblings, Russel (Dina) Brown and Rhonda (Brian) Haslett and five nephews and nieces, Payke Brown, Tucker Brown, Lakin Brown, Hannah Haslett, Haylee Haslett.
A memorial service for family will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Topeka on Wednesday, November 18 at 2:00 p.m. It will also be livestreamed at http://fpctopeka.org/worship/live-worship
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the REACH Fund, to support Tabor's education. To leave a message for Rod's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
.