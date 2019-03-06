|
Rodney William Gaston Rodney William Gaston, 33, Topeka KS, passed away March 3rd, 2019. Rodney was born in Topeka, Kansas on February 23rd, 1986 to Rodney W. Gaston and Annette Eakes. Rodney is survived by parents Annette Eakes, Thomas Kelly, and Trina Gaston, siblings Hillary, Pamela, Bryan, Kaitlyn, and Mackenzie, and his grandparents Joseph Eakes, William & Geraldine Gaston, and Hal & Karen Dunn. Rodney is proceeded in death by his father Rodney Gaston and Grandmother Marian Eakes. Rodney's Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 9, at 1200 SW Executive Dr., Topeka, KS 66615. Memorial donations can made at https://www.gofundme.com/rodney-gaston-memorial-fund or checks can be made out to Hillary Lolley c/o Rodney Gaston and sent to P.O. Box 8537 Topeka KS, 66608. For Rodney's life story, please go to www.midwestcremationsociety.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019