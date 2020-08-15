Roger A. Van Etten, 65, of Topeka, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 31, 1955, in Washington, D.C.
He received a BA from State University of New York at Albany, and his Juris Doctorate degree from Washburn Law School.
Roger was an attorney for the State of Kansas in Topeka, retiring in 2005. He was also licensed to practice law in Kansas, Missouri and Minnesota.
He was a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Topeka.
Roger is survived by his wife, Helen and his mother, Barbara.
Roger enjoyed music, riding his motorcycle, and was active in the Republican Party.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd., Topeka. A funeral service will be held on 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at the funeral home. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
