Roger D. Lambotte Obituary
Roger D. Lambotte Dover-Roger Dean Lambotte, 79, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at his son's rural Dover home.

He was born August 26, 1940 at Dover the son of George T. and Opal B. Croyle Lambotte. Roger graduated from Dover High School in 1958, while in high school he enjoyed playing football and baseball.

Roger was a Rancher.

On May 17, 1961 he was united in marriage to Janice Hays at Dover. They later divorced.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his son, Clinton L. (Vickie) Lambotte, Dover; his daughter, Christina L. Lambotte, Topeka; three grandchildren, Tomas C. Lambotte, Dover, Lanette M. (Tyler) Hiltibrand, Centralia and Wendy (Corey) Meyer, Morrill; five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 10:00 A.M. Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Dover Federated Church. Interment was at the Dover Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
