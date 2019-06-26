Home

Carey Funeral Home Inc
503 S Topeka
Burlingame, KS 66413
(785) 654-3325
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carey Funeral Home Inc
503 S Topeka
Burlingame, KS 66413
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Burlingame Federated Church
Burlingame, KS
Roger D. Love Sr.

Roger D. Love Sr. Obituary
Roger D. Love Sr. Roger D. Love Sr., 85, Burlingame, Kansas, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Stormont-Vail Hospital.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame, Kansas. Burial will follow in Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Carey Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society or the Burlingame First Responders and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019
