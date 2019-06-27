|
Roger D. Love, Sr. Roger D. Love, Sr., 85, Burlingame, Kansas, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Stormont Vail Hospital surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
He was born August 11, 1933, in Burlingame at the family farm, the son of David and Reva (Rogers) Love. Roger graduated from Burlingame High school in 1951. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1962.
Roger returned home after serving in the United States Air Force and worked at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for 32 years. He farmed and did custom haying from 1965 until present. The center of his life was his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his dogs. He enjoyed farming, cattle and haying.
He married Barbara Duncan, January 4, 1953 at Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kansas. She preceded him in death on October 31, 2005. He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Wayne and Glenn Love and one sister, Margaret (Love) Dial.
Survivors include seven children, Diana Love and Vickie Love, Burlingame, KS; Ron Love, Strong City, KS; Robert Love and his wife Deb, Topeka, KS; Roger Love, Jr., Burlingame, KS; Tammy Havens and her husband Duane, Topeka, KS; Tim Love, Burlingame, KS; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one sister, Norma Rice, Topeka, KS.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Burlingame Federated Church, Burlingame, Kansas. Burial will follow in Burlingame Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at Carey Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends and relatives from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Humane Society or the Burlingame First Responders and sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019