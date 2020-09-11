1/1
Roger Edward Koch
On Sunday, September 6th 2020, Roger Edward Koch, loving husband and father of 2 children, age 65, passed away at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Roger was born on May 6, 1955 in Winfield, KS to Lavene (Beanie) and Cyril Koch. He is survived by his wife Terri (Ehrhart) Koch, son Chris Koch, daughter Kelli Gonzalez, her husband Leo and grandson Leonel Gonzalez, just 4 weeks old. Roger is proceeded by his sister Cyrilla Haverkamp, brother Jeff Koch and brother Steve Koch.

After attending Saints Peter and Paul High School, Roger attended Cloud County Community College on a golf scholarship, later graduating from Emporia State University with a degree in Business Administration. Following 31 years with Weststar Energy in Topeka KS, Roger retired at the age of 55 to focus on enjoying the things he loved throughout his life; being outdoors, hunting, fishing and playing golf. While residing in Lawrence, KS, he battled Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) and in November 2011 Roger received a kidney transplant from his younger brother Jeff Koch. Roger was always so incredibly grateful for this kidney and fought every day to keep it healthy. Thereafter he fought heart complications.

A Celebration of Roger's Life will be held on October 12th, 2020 at River City Church, 3001 Lawrence Ave, Lawrence KS 66047, 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, to honor Roger, please consider donations to the PKD Foundation to help fight for a cure.

https://support.pkdcure.org/RogerKoch

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
