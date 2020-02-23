Home

Roger Gerald Helt Peoria, AZ - Wichita native Roger Gerald Helt, son of Richard and Ruby Helt, passed away in Phoenix on January 14 at age 77. Roger graduated in 1960 from Wichita North High School, an honors student and star three-sport athlete. He served honorably in the U. S. Army, then completed his B.S. at Washburn University and MBA at Rockhurst College. Roger was married to Mary Lockwood of Wichita, with whom he had four sons, and he worked for many years as a finance executive at Security Benefit in Topeka and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City. Roger and his wife of thirty years, Alice Helt, lived in Oregon before moving to Peoria, AZ in 2012. He enjoyed family, pickleball, and travelling. He is survived by wife Alice; sons, R. D., Kip, Geoff, and James; stepchildren Jennifer O'Neill; Stephen and Brian Thompson; brothers, Richard, Douglas; sisters, Jeannine Mullins, and Katherine Cruz; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
