|
|
Roger K. Frakes Roger K. Frakes, 77, Valley Falls, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at his home.
The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls. Burial with military honors by Grahem-Herbers Post 3084 Veterans of Foreign Wars will follow at the Valley Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson County District 11 EMS and sent c/o Mercer Funeral home, PO Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. Online condolences are welcome at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019