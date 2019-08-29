Home

Mercer Funeral Home / Valley Falls, KS - Valley Falls
810 Broadway
Valley Falls, KS 66088
(785) 945-3223
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mercer Funeral Home / Valley Falls, KS - Valley Falls
810 Broadway
Valley Falls, KS 66088
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Mercer Funeral Home / Valley Falls, KS - Valley Falls
810 Broadway
Valley Falls, KS 66088
Roger K. Frakes Obituary
Roger K. Frakes Roger K. Frakes, 77, Valley Falls, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at his home.

The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls. Burial with military honors by Grahem-Herbers Post 3084 Veterans of Foreign Wars will follow at the Valley Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson County District 11 EMS and sent c/o Mercer Funeral home, PO Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. Online condolences are welcome at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
