Roger Leland Zlatnik passed away on September 29, 2020. He was born February 12, 1929 to Joseph and Cecil Zlatnik. His wife of 64 years, Joann, survives as do sons: Bret Zlatnik (St. Louis, MO) and Craig Zlatnik, wife Barbara (Houston, TX); son Aaron Zlatnik is deceased. There are six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Roger grew up in Delia, Kansas and graduated from Washburn University. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Roger spent most of his career in furniture sales for Ed Marling's and Lewis Furniture Stores. Prior to retirement, he served as a guide and then Assistant Sargant of Arms for the Kansas Senate at the Kansas State Capitol. Survived by one brother, Laverne Zlatnik and sisters, Rosella Hoglund and Mary Alice Huntsman. Memorial Service will be held October 9 at 1:00 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church. For a full obituary and to leave comments, visit www.midwestcremationsociety.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
