Rollo Roy Gurss Rollo Roy Gurss passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 on his 89th birthday in El Paso, TX.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Doris Heptig Gurss; his son, Rollo Gurss, Jr. and his wife Cindy; his daughter, Ginger G. Francis and her husband
L. Frederick "Rick"; along with his grandchildren: Lauren Francis Steinmann (John), L. Tyler Francis (deceased) wife Sara, Trace Gurss (Chelsea), and Kimber Gurss Sargent (Sophie); and his great-grandchildren, Tyler Jean Francis, Annie Steinmann, Wolfgang Gurss and Penny Steinmann.
Rollo was born in Independence, Kansas, on April 16, 1930, to his parents Roy and Pauline Gurss. He was the oldest of four children: Veon Gurss (deceased), La Dene Rickel, and Sharrol Heruska.
He began fostering his knack for salesmanship by becoming the top newspaper salesman at the age of 10 in Topeka, Kansas, where he spent his formative years. He lettered in football, basketball, and tennis at Topeka High School, while also writing a weekly column for the school newspaper. He earned an All-State Honorable Mention award in football and was a high scoring basketball player.
After high school, Rollo attended Washburn University on a football scholarship, where he played halfback and helped lead his team to win a CIC championship. While in college, he pledged Kappa Sigma Fraternity and was voted president of his pledge class.
On May 10th, 1952, he married the love of his life, Doris R. Heptig, and they began their life together. Rollo's service in the United States Army brought the pair to El Paso, TX, where they remained to begin raising their family after his duty ended. He began his career in real estate sales for the Wagner Company, where he was named top salesman, selling a record 100 properties in a single year. After three years, he left to found Oxford Capital Investment Corporation, where he remained president and chairman for over 60 years. He held mortgages for many family homes, often refinancing numerous times to assure they were never left without a roof over their heads.
Rollo founded the Rio Grande Clock Club, was a member of the National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors, and had one of the largest privately-owned antique clock collections in the world. He held the office of president at the Mountain Park Community Association, Edgar Park Elementary PTA, Junior Chamber of Commerce, El Paso Sales and Marketing Club, Kappa Sigma Fraternity Alumni Association, and the Rio Grande Clock Club. In addition to these roles, he was also on the finance board for Saint Patrick Cathedral, director of the Southwest Sun Carnival Committee, deputy marshal for the Sun Bowl Parade, state director for the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Honorary Admiral of the Texas Navy, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Society of Mayflower Descendants. He received first place in the Speak Up for Texas contest in both the city of El Paso and the state of Texas, and was a nominee of the Five Outstanding Young Men of Texas award. His civic pursuits earned him a certificate of appreciation for outstanding service to the city of El Paso and a city street was dedicated in his honor.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and Doctors at the Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus whose caring and compassion were beyond compare, especially Dr. Jaime Quezada and Dr. Genevieve Belgrave.
Rollo and his wife were active members of Saint Patrick Cathedral, where the funeral will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm. A Rosary will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer Street with visitation from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Saint Patrick Cathedral (1118 N. Mesa, El Paso, TX 79902) or Loretto Academy (1300 Hardaway, El Paso, TX 79903).
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019