Romualdo Chavez

Romualdo Chavez Obituary
In Memory Of
Romualdo Chavez
2/7/59 – 7/10/15

Time passes but it does not stop the tide that rushes in each year. It rips open the protective scab on our hearts and we bleed again. We feel your presence all around us.
We see the little signs you send us.
We keep your name on our lips.
We continue to live as you would want.
Today as always, we honor and remember you.
Forever in our hearts,
Forever Missed, Forever Loved.
Susan, Ray, Marcus, Michael, Sara, Sofia & Ava.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on July 10, 2019
