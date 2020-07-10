

In Memory Of

Romualdo "Romie" Chavez

2/7/59 – 7/10/15



Five years ago today,

God called you away.

We are not the same

anymore and we don't want to be.



We haven't "gotten over it" and we never will.

We are learning to live without you and we wish we didn't have to.

We have become strong together and that is our fortitude and peace. Behind us, all our memories.

Before us, all our dreams. Within us, all we need.

Around us, all your love. Today like Every Day, Forever Missed, Forever Loved.



Susan, Romie Ray, Marcus,

Michael & Sara, Sofia & Ava.

