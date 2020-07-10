1/1
Romualdo Romie Chavez
1959 - 2015
In Memory Of
Romualdo "Romie" Chavez
2/7/59 – 7/10/15

Five years ago today,
God called you away.
We are not the same
anymore and we don't want to be.

We haven't "gotten over it" and we never will.
We are learning to live without you and we wish we didn't have to.
We have become strong together and that is our fortitude and peace. Behind us, all our memories.
Before us, all our dreams. Within us, all we need.
Around us, all your love. Today like Every Day, Forever Missed, Forever Loved.

Susan, Romie Ray, Marcus,
Michael & Sara, Sofia & Ava.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

0 entries
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
