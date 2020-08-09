1/1
Ronald Arthur "Corky" Ewing
Ronald (CORKY) Arthur Ewing , 74, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Topeka on 3-2-1946 He is survived by his beautiful wife of 52 years Diane Kay (Smith) Ewing, and his children Kim and Everett Horn, Ron and Melodie Ewing, Corki and Brian Spurgeon, Troy and Amy Ewing, and Matt and Jennifer Ewing, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ron was a pastor at Disciples of Faith Church for the past 23 years. He had many passions but his family always came first. IHOP lost a loyal customer and friend. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 1:00 pm for family and friends. For details on location please reach out to his family.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
