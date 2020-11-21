1/
Ronald Blackwell
1942 - 2020
Ronald Blackwell, 78, of Topeka, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Cremation is planned. Memorial contributions my be made to Habitat for Humanity. To leave the family a message, or read his full obituary, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
November 20, 2020
Stacey Michael
Family
November 19, 2020
Brandi, Cathy and Family,

I am so terribly sorry for your loss. My heart is broken for all of you. Its hard to put into words what to say because I know there is nothing that I can say to take away your pain. Brandi, just know that I Love You (I always have and always will), and if I was there with you, I would wrap my arms around you to make sure you knew that everything was going to be okay, just like you always did for me. Your dad was such a Great Man and the one thing that I know for sure is that you were his girl and there is nothing in this world that he wouldn't have done for you. Thank you for allowing me into your life and your family....we have some great memories!!!

I am here for you always, I never left, and I Miss you My Friend. I hope you find peace in knowing that your dad is with your brother now , looking down on all of you. You are all in my prayers. I Love You all very much.

Love Always,
Laura Gomez-Solis
Laura Gomez-Solis
November 18, 2020
Cathy & Family
Thinking and praying for each of you. May God lift you and give you the strength to let him go. Knowing that he will always still be there. May peace be with you Ronnie...
Mary Rivera
Family
November 18, 2020
Cathy & Family,
Uncle Ronnie was a good man and he will be missed. Please let us know if you need anything. Love you!
Love,
Trevor & Tammy Allen
Tammy Allen
Family
November 18, 2020
Cathy & Family.
May our Lord enbrace each of you with his loving arms and help guide you through this difficult time. We are saddened to hear of your loss of your husband,father. God bless each of you.

Mr. & Mrs Steve Leggitt Sr
Steve L
November 17, 2020
Cathy & Family, keeping all of you in our thoughts & prayers as you go thru these difficult days ahead. Our Lord is near you giving you the strength to carry on.
Hugs & Blessings
Love your Tia's
Virginia Lara
Family
November 17, 2020
Good bye to a great man,Father, husband and friend,he was always there to lend a hand to anybody needing help with anything because he was capable of doing so many things. He will surely be missed by everyone who’s life he touched in one way or another and that was so many it’s impossible to know because his legacy will keep on going like the energizer bunny,it never stops!
Keith Essman
Family
