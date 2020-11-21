Brandi, Cathy and Family,



I am so terribly sorry for your loss. My heart is broken for all of you. Its hard to put into words what to say because I know there is nothing that I can say to take away your pain. Brandi, just know that I Love You (I always have and always will), and if I was there with you, I would wrap my arms around you to make sure you knew that everything was going to be okay, just like you always did for me. Your dad was such a Great Man and the one thing that I know for sure is that you were his girl and there is nothing in this world that he wouldn't have done for you. Thank you for allowing me into your life and your family....we have some great memories!!!



I am here for you always, I never left, and I Miss you My Friend. I hope you find peace in knowing that your dad is with your brother now , looking down on all of you. You are all in my prayers. I Love You all very much.



Love Always,

Laura Gomez-Solis

Laura Gomez-Solis