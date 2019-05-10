Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Casto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald C. "Ronnie" Casto

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald C. "Ronnie" Casto Obituary
Ronald C. "Ronnie" Casto Ronald C. "Ronnie" Casto, 62, Topeka, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at a local hospital.

Ronnie was born December 31, 1956 in Topeka, the son of Cecil and Delores (King) Casto. He graduated from Seaman High School in 1974.

He was employed by All Construction, LLC in Baldwin City as a concrete finisher.

He enjoyed gardening and helping others.

Survivors include his mother, Delores Casto, Topeka; siblings, Ken (Linda) Casto, Berryton, Rick (Chris) Casto, Topeka, Scott (Carri) Casto, Kimberling City, MO, Christi Fountaine, Topeka; girlfriend, JB Kilts, Topeka; extended family, 2 daughters, son-in-law, granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Casto.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.