Ronald C. "Ronnie" Casto Ronald C. "Ronnie" Casto, 62, Topeka, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at a local hospital.
Ronnie was born December 31, 1956 in Topeka, the son of Cecil and Delores (King) Casto. He graduated from Seaman High School in 1974.
He was employed by All Construction, LLC in Baldwin City as a concrete finisher.
He enjoyed gardening and helping others.
Survivors include his mother, Delores Casto, Topeka; siblings, Ken (Linda) Casto, Berryton, Rick (Chris) Casto, Topeka, Scott (Carri) Casto, Kimberling City, MO, Christi Fountaine, Topeka; girlfriend, JB Kilts, Topeka; extended family, 2 daughters, son-in-law, granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Casto.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2019