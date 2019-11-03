|
|
Ronald Dale Lang Ronald Dale Lang, 68, of McQueeney, Texas, passed away on October, 29, 2019, in New Braunfels, Texas.
Ron was born on September 2, 1951, in Topeka, KS. He was the son of Oliver (Ed) and Dolly Lang. Ron grew up in the Oakland neighborhood and had many lifetime friends from there. Ron graduated from Topeka High in 1969. After graduating, Ron worked for Goodyear, Tire, and Rubber. He received training from Topeka Vo-Tech in heating and air conditioning, appliance repair, and other skilled electrical maintenance. He was employed for 15 years with Manhattan Pipe and Steel Company. He was the General Manager/Maintenance for the Mills Building. Later, he moved to Texas where he retired.
Ron enjoyed working with cars, classic rock music, westerns, racing, playing the guitar, and his dear childhood friends whom he considered family.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Oliver (Eddie) Lang, JR. and Keith Lang. Ron is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 48 years, Jan Lang (Carnes), sister, Kathie Wallentine(Jerry), and brother, Larry Lang (Julie), many nephews, a niece, great nephews and great nieces, and friends who were like brothers to Ron.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. No flowers are requested. Memorial contributions may be made to and The Kidney Foundation.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019