Ronald E. Lutz Ronald E. Lutz, 79, of Topeka passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born May 30, 1940 in Topeka, the son of Frank and Stella Foster Lutz. He was raised in Oakland and North Topeka and attended Holliday Junior High and Highland Park High School. He owned Lutz Construction, Lutz Trash Service and Lutz Janitorial Service. He also had a wrecker and trucking company. Ron was raised in Pentecostal Grace Church and was a longtime member of Victory City Church. He lived his faith, often praying for people and making sure everyone he met knew the Lord. He loved his family, friends and church. Ron enjoyed all kinds of animals on his farm at Tecumseh when his kids were growing up. He was an expert at raising chickens and even had a website devoted to his chicken business.
He was married to Patricia Humble; she preceded him in death.
Survivors include his children, Russell Lutz, Rhonda Wark, Rochelle Lutz and Rodney Lutz, all of Topeka; sisters, "June" and "Jeanne"; sister-in-law Lois Lutz of Topeka; nine grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, infant brother, Frankie Lutz and Richard Lutz; and a sister Coleen Crook.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Victory City Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Victory City Church. Davidson Funeral Home is assisting the family. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019