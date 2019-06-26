|
|
Ronald E. Sheldon Ronald E. Sheldon, 79, of Ozawkie, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.
He was born July 14, 1939, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Vernon and Thelma Sheldon. He graduated from Meriden High School and later served in the National Guard.
Ron retired from Farmland Industries after 43 years of employment.
On October 2, 1981 he married Sharon Groff in Topeka. She survives. Other survivors include a son, Craig Sheldon (Sherrall), Topeka; step-children, Pamela Johnson, Topeka and Richard Groff, Edwardsville, Kansas; two sisters, Kathy Tilley and Sherry Jo Sheldon, Topeka; granddaughter, Christin Sheldon (Adam Irvin), Topeka; grandson, Heath Johnson (Joan), San Diego, California and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Darren Scott Sheldon and brothers, George and Robert Sheldon.
Ron loved sailing on Lake Perry, golf, wood-working and carpentry. He was a generous and kindhearted man who made friends for life and was a great neighbor.
Visitation will begin at 6pm followed by a memorial service at 7pm, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 N.W. Independence Avenue, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Cir, Topeka, KS 66606. To leave a message for Ron's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019