Ronald "Ron" Eugene Morgan, Sr, age 83, was born, in Topeka, KS on January 31, 1937 and passed on November 4, 2020 from lung cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Morgan and Mary B Morgan (Provolt) and two brothers: Chuck Morgan and Frank Morgan. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Philime "Phil" Morgan. Ron served four years in the U.S. Navy from 1956 - 1960. He returned to Topeka where he worked as a member of Local 15 Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman for nearly 60 years.
He is survived by his five children Ronald E Morgan, Jr; Deb Good; Michelle Rouse; Marc Carathers; and Becky Hanika. He had 21 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date due to COVID. Updates will be posted to Angels Above website www.angelsabovecs.com
once arranged.