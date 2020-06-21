Ronald Farrell

Ronald Clark Farrell, age 79, Topeka, passed on June 14, 2020, after battling melanoma cancer.
According to Ron's wishes, cremation is planned. Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Ron's Life will be announced later.
Please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com for Ron's obituary.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.