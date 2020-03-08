|
Ronald J. "Ron" Broxterman Ronald "Ron" John Broxterman, 77, of Topeka, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020 at University of Kansas Medical Center surrounded by his family.
He was born January 20, 1943, in Corning, Kansas, the son of Albert Peter and Bernadine Frances (Ronnebaum) Broxterman and he was a graduate of Corning High School.
Ron married Elaine (Lehmkuhl) Broxterman on Jan 15, 1966 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Seneca, Kansas.
He was employed by the Topeka Fire Department for 25 years, retiring as Captain in 1994. He was also employed by General Printing/Graphic Promotions for over 25 years and St. Francis INE in Topeka.
He was an active member of Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council No.534.
Ron is survived by his wife Elaine, son Brian (Holly) and grandchildren Bailey and Alex plus numerous nieces and nephews. He was also an honorary brother and uncle to many friends, neighbors and colleagues.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020