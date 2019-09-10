|
Ronald J. "Ron" Denton Ronald J. "Ron" Denton, 57, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at his Topeka Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Ron will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 5:00 until the rosary at 7:00 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or to leave on-line condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019