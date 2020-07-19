1/
Dr. Ronald Jack Reida
Clayton - Dr. Ronald Jack Reida, 78, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 after an extended illness. A private service will be held at a future date for the immediate family.

Born August 15, 1941 to George and Pearl Reida, Jack was raised in Topeka, Kansas where he met Diana Bortz, the love of his life.

Following his medical training at The University of Kansas, he served in the United States Navy as the ship's doctor on the USS Tulare during the Vietnam War. He continued his medical career as a pediatrician in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and as an emergency medicine physician at Craven Regional Medical Center and ECIM in New Bern, NC.

A dedicated, compassionate physician, Jack enjoyed sailing the Carolinas coast, golfing, woodworking and good food, especially desserts. After retirement in 2000, Jack and Diana traveled in their RV to 47 of the 48 contiguous US states. And most of all, he enjoyed life.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and brother, George Reida. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 57 years, Diana Reida. Also surviving, daughter Kim Helmer and husband Adam of Clayton; son Tim Reida and wife Lou of Farmville; two grandchildren, Jack Helmer and Nick Reida; sister-in-law JoAnne Reida of Fort Madison, Iowa; a niece and nephews.

The family wishes to thank his caregiver, neighbor and friend, Cathy Blackowiak who always made Jack laugh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Red Cross (100 N. Peartree Lane, Raleigh, NC 27610 or online at redcross.org) or charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
