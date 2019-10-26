Home

Ronald Joseph Liening Ronald Joseph Liening, 78, Emmett, passed away October 23, 2019 at Midland Hospice House. Ron was born on October 29, 1940 in Seneca, Kansas the son of John Henry and Rosalita Engelken Liening. Ron was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Nichole Liening. Survivors include his two daughters: Kandance Essman, Nevada and Ronda (Kevin) DeVader, Emmett, Kansas; 6 grandkids; several great grandkids; and three sisters: Theresa Landis, Indiana, Mary Beth Koch, Oklahoma, and Regina Huber, Nebraska. Per Ron's wishes there will be no services.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
