Ronald Lee Barrett Ronald Lee Barrett age 81 of Auburn, KS. Formerly of Herington. Ronnie's life began on February 14, 1939 at home in Herington. He was the son of Daniel and Leah (Berg) Barrett. He had worked for Anderson/Oxandale quarry before becoming a police officer in the City of Herington, an agent for the Kansas Department of Revenue Alcoholic Beverage Control and in "retirement" a security officer for Aldersgate Security. His loving family includes his wife Patricia Barrett of Auburn; children April (Mark) Millikan of Topeka, Matthew (Brandi) Barrett of Fairfield, CA, Faith ( Michael ) Martin of Topeka, Amber (Burt) Wickersham of Lawrence, Aaron (Leonita) Barrett of Vallejo, CA and Rachel Gray of Topeka; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. . Ronnie went home to meet his Savior on May 27, 2020 from the University of Kansas- St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. His family will gather with friends on Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Lyons Creek where his funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, Herington is serving the family. Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the Topeka Rescue Mission in care of the funeral home. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Ronnie at www.ymzfh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.