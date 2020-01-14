|
|
Ronald Leo Scott Ronald Leo Scott, 71, Dover, Kansas, passed away on January 10, 2020.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS 66614. The family requests casual dress for the funeral service at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 16 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary or Honor Guard, sent in care of the funeral home.
Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020