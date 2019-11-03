Home

Ronald O. "Ron" Brunsvold

Ronald O. "Ron" Brunsvold Obituary
Ronald O. "Ron" Brunsvold Ronald O. Brunsvold, 82, Warrensburg, MO, formerly of Topeka, passed away Monday, October 29, 2019.

Ron married Susan Evans on July 5, 1969 in Milwaukee, WI. His wife of 43 years died April 1, 2013. Other survivors include their children, Kirsti Brunsvold of Warrensburg, MO, Robert (Sara) Brunsvold of Mission, KS and Corey (Jennifer) Brunsvold of San Antonio, TX.

Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Topeka Bible Church. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

To view the complete obituary or leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
