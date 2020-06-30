Ronald "Dr. Ron", 65, Mound City, MO died of complications from Parkinson's Disease on June 15. He was born in Topeka on October 3, 1954.
Ron served in the Army and Air National Guard. He graduated from Stormont-Vail School of Nursing, Washburn University and KU. He worked as an RN at Stormont-Vail and Shawnee Co. Jail and as a Nurse Practitioner for Community Hospital Fairfax, MO and Clarinda Regional Health Center, IA.
Ron is survived by his wife, Cynthia. He volunteered for PD research. He enjoyed square dancing, reading, scuba diving and nature.
Memorial reception: July 1, 7-9 pm Lake Shawnee Shelterhouse #1, Topeka. Prayer by Pastor Delmar White. Memorial donations to www.michaeljfox. Online condolences www.chamberlain.org
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.