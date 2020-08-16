Ronald "Ron" Preston, 78, of Topeka, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
Ron was a computer programmer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, retiring in 2004.
He was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in Topeka.
Ron is survived by his wife, Sheryl Preston; five children and seven grandchildren.
Cremation is planned. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave., Topeka. Inurnment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Grove, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66604 or to Saving Death Row Dogs, P.O. Box 67671, Topeka, KS 66667. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
.