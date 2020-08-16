1/1
Ronald "Ron" Preston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald "Ron" Preston, 78, of Topeka, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.

Ron was a computer programmer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, retiring in 2004.

He was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in Topeka.

Ron is survived by his wife, Sheryl Preston; five children and seven grandchildren.

Cremation is planned. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave., Topeka. Inurnment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Grove, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66604 or to Saving Death Row Dogs, P.O. Box 67671, Topeka, KS 66667. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved