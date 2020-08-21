OSKALOOSA - Ronald Ray "Bud" Nesbitt, 88, passed away Aug. 19, 2020 in his home.
Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Valley Falls Cemetery. Bud will lie in state at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jefferson County Hospice c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. To leave a special message for the family, please visit our website at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
