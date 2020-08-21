1/
Ronald Ray "Bud" Nesbitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OSKALOOSA - Ronald Ray "Bud" Nesbitt, 88, passed away Aug. 19, 2020 in his home.

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Valley Falls Cemetery. Bud will lie in state at the Mercer Funeral Home in Valley Falls from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jefferson County Hospice c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088. To leave a special message for the family, please visit our website at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Lying in State
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Lying in State
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Valley Falls Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved