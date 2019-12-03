|
|
Ronald Tyler Ronald Foster Tyler, 76, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Ronald was born in Tulare, California on October 1943, the son of John and Edith Foster Tyler. He left California to join the United States Army in 1964. Ron worked on tanks and was a decorated marksman. He served two tours in Vietnam as a Helicopter Crew Chief alongside his brother, John Tyler. After the Army, he worked for Boeing as a Quality Control Inspector. Ron married Carol Egy on July 20, 1968, in Valley Center Methodist Church in Valley Center, Kansas. Ron also worked at Cessna in the Experimental Department. After Cessna, he owned a Skelly Service Station in Wichita for several years. They moved to Topeka in 1971 and Ron worked for the Army National Guard as a Tech Inspector. In the early 1970's, he was a mobile mechanic, opening Tyler Automotive and later his own shop in Topeka. Afterward, he worked for Car Doctor and local car dealerships before going to work for Goodyear in the early 1980's. He retired from Goodyear in 1991. Early into his retirement, Ron bought a 1938 Chevrolet Master Deluxe and did a complete restoration. He won many awards for attending car shows throughout the midwest.
Ron collected over 66,000 unduplicated keychains, as well as coins, and diecast racecars. Ron loved Nascar, racing, Wintergreen Tic-Tacs, and most of all, his family. He never knew a stranger. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church.
Ron is survived by his wife, Carol of the home; sons, Dan (Trina) and Brad (Kelly); grandchildren, Sean (Shanna), Colton (Nicole), Lexie, Joey, John, and Jacob (Whitney); siblings, Benjamin Tyler, Jan Moritmer, and Nancy Schermer. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, John Tyler, Sandra Duncan and Letisha Tyler.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 4211 NW Topeka Blvd, Topeka KS 66617. Burial to follow in Mission Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church or Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent online to
www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019