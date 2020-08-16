Ronald Zoeller, 70, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Ron was born August 22, 1949, the son of Robert and Josephine Dowling Zoeller. He was a 1967 graduate of Hayden High School. Ron was a chiropractor, joining his father's practice in 1972.
Ron is survived by his children, Brandon Zoeller (Heather), Nathan Zoeller, Ashley Rader (Jake); and grandchildren Cayden, Kaylyn, and Kinsley.
A private family memorial service has been planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
.