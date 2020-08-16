1/1
Ronald Zoeller
1949 - 2020
Ronald Zoeller, 70, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Ron was born August 22, 1949, the son of Robert and Josephine Dowling Zoeller. He was a 1967 graduate of Hayden High School. Ron was a chiropractor, joining his father's practice in 1972.

Ron is survived by his children, Brandon Zoeller (Heather), Nathan Zoeller, Ashley Rader (Jake); and grandchildren Cayden, Kaylyn, and Kinsley.

A private family memorial service has been planned.

Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka Rescue Mission sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
2 entries
August 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss! We had many great times together!
Jan and Mike Michel
Jan Michel
Friend
August 16, 2020
To the Zoeller Families,

I'm saddened to read about the passing of Ron. I went to grade school at Most Pure Heart of Mary''s grade school & Hayden High School with Ron. Ron, was quite, reserved & very handsome guy.

May God Bless, Ron's Soul in Eternal Peace. I pray that the Zoeller Families memories comfort & heals your hearts.

Class of "67" Hayden High School
Marge K Cooper
Classmate
