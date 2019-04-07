Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronnie Hase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronnie D. Hase

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronnie D. Hase Obituary
Ronnie D. Hase Ronnie Dean Hase, 75, of Delia passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019. A celebration of his life will be at noon on Saturday, April 13, 2019 Delia Presbyterian Church. Inurnment and military honors will be held 10:00am, April 13th, the prior to the celebration of life. Inurnment will be held in West Lawn Memorial Gardens in Topeka. West Lawn is located at I-70 and Auburn Road. Memorial contributions may be made to Delia Presbyterian Church, Post 400 of the American Legion, or the .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now