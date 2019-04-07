|
|
Ronnie D. Hase Ronnie Dean Hase, 75, of Delia passed away on Saturday, January 12, 2019. A celebration of his life will be at noon on Saturday, April 13, 2019 Delia Presbyterian Church. Inurnment and military honors will be held 10:00am, April 13th, the prior to the celebration of life. Inurnment will be held in West Lawn Memorial Gardens in Topeka. West Lawn is located at I-70 and Auburn Road. Memorial contributions may be made to Delia Presbyterian Church, Post 400 of the American Legion, or the .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019